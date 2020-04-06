LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.12 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 2.97 8.20
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.02 8.21
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.88 7.96
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.85 7.99
 Gavilon/Creston 2.93 8.25
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.95 8.07
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.93 8.01
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.10 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.85 7.95
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.98 8.20
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.03 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.28 8.50
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.03 - 3.12 8.21 - 8.22
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.88 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.98 7.95
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.08 8.38
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.91 8.01
 United Farmers/Creston 3.05 7.99
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.99 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.92 8.02