LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.74 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.67 8.44
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.70 8.42
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.52 8.24
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.52 8.15
 Gavilon/Creston 3.57 8.24
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.59 8.09
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.48 7.99
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.64 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.63 8.09
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.50 8.29
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.63 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.87 8.68
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.70-3.74 8.42-8.44
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.62 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.64 8.14
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.66 8.49
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.59 8.19
 United Farmers/Creston 3.62 8.16
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.61 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.50 8.24