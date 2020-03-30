LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.19 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.11 8.47
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.13 8.50
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.04 8.29
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.98 8.25
 Gavilon/Creston 3.11 8.42
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.11 8.33
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.06 8.27
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.21 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.98 8.37
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.11 8.47
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.16 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.41 8.74
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.13 - 3.19 8.47 - 8.50
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.11 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.09 8.22
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.21 8.57
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.01 8.27
 United Farmers/Creston 3.16 8.25
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.12 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.18 8.28