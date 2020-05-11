LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.06 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.35
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.06 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.91 8.23
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.00 8.05
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.84 7.98
 Gavilon/Creston 2.90 8.40
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.86 8.03
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.85 8.03
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.08 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.76 8.05
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.89 8.05
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.04 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.21 8.55
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.90 - 3.06 8.23 - 8.35
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.02 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.91 8.00
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.04 8.37
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.91 8.10
 United Farmers/Creston 2.96 8.10
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.96 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.84 8.04