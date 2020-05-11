|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.06
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.35
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.06
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.91
|8.23
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.00
|8.05
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.84
|7.98
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.90
|8.40
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.86
|8.03
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.85
|8.03
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.08
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.76
|8.05
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.89
|8.05
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.04
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.21
|8.55
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.90 - 3.06
|8.23 - 8.35
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.02
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.91
|8.00
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.04
|8.37
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.91
|8.10
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.96
|8.10
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.96
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.84
|8.04
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Farragut man killed in Page County crash
- Tarkio man dies in crash west of Maryville
- CB man arrested on drug charges
- Fremont Co. authorities seeking information after man, dog hit by vehicle Thursday
- Burlington Junction man threatens to shoot sheriff, deputies
- Iowa News Headlines Monday, May 11, 2020
- Fremont County confirms first COVID-19 case
- Reynolds lifts more coronavirus restrictions
- Clarinda board eliminates administrator’s position
- 10th COVID-19 case confirmed in Page County
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13