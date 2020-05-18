LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.08 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.25
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.08 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.95 8.13
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.01 7.90
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.90 7.93
 Gavilon/Creston 2.96 8.30
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.91 7.97
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.87 7.93
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.09 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.78 7.95
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.91 7.95
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.06 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.29 8.45
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.94 - 3.06 8.07 - 8.19
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.05 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.98 7.90
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.07 8.27
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.96 8.00
 United Farmers/Creston

 3.02

 8.00
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.98 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.86 7.94