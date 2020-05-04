|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.01
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.16
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.00
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.86
|7.99
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.86
7.85
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.77
|7.75
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.78
|8.22
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.78
|7.85
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.80
|7.77
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.04
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.73
|7.86
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.84
|7.65
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|2.91
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.15
|8.31
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.87 - 3.01
|8.00 - 8.17
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.95
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.85
|7.81
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|2.91
|8.12
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.86
|7.87
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.91
|7.87
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.83
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.75
|7.79
