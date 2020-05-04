LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.01 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.16
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.00 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.86 7.99
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.86

 7.85

 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.77 7.75
 Gavilon/Creston 2.78 8.22
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.78 7.85
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.80 7.77
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.04 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.73 7.86
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.84 7.65
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 2.91 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.15 8.31
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.87 - 3.01 8.00 - 8.17
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.95 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.85 7.81
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 2.91 8.12
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.86 7.87
 United Farmers/Creston 2.91 7.87
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.83 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.75 7.79