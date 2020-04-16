LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.07 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.01
 SIRE Council Bluffs 2.90 
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.97 8.02
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.81 7.91
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.80 7.80
 Gavilon/Creston 2.85 8.12
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.88 7.89
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.85 7.82
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.15 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.77 7.76
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.90 7.91
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.05 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.24 8.32
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.98 - 3.06 8.02 - 8.03
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.90 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.92 7.77
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.05 8.20
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.87 7.82
 United Farmers/Creston 2.97 7.82
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.95 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.84 7.83