|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.07
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.01
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|2.90
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.97
|8.02
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.81
|7.91
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.80
|7.80
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.85
|8.12
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.88
|7.89
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.85
|7.82
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.15
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.77
|7.76
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.90
|7.91
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.05
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.24
|8.32
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.98 - 3.06
|8.02 - 8.03
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.90
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.92
|7.77
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.05
|8.20
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.87
|7.82
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.97
|7.82
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.95
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.84
|7.83
