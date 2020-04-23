|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.08
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.39
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|2.99
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.00
|7.81
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.89
|7.89
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.87
|7.82
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.84
|8.24
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.90
|7.91
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.04
|7.84
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.19
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.76
|7.89
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.89
|7.94
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.04
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.25
|8.39
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.99-3.08
|8.04 - 8.05
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.04
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.94
|7.84
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.04
|8.22
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.89
|7.84
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.97
|7.84
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.94
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.83
|7.85
