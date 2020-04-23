LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.08 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.39
 SIRE Council Bluffs 2.99 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.007.81
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.89 7.89
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.87 7.82
 Gavilon/Creston 2.84 8.24
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.90 7.91
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.04 7.84
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.19 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.76 7.89
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.89 7.94
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.04 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.25 8.39
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.99-3.08 8.04 - 8.05
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.04 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.94 7.84
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.04 8.22
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.89 7.84
 United Farmers/Creston 2.97 7.84
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.94 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.83 7.85