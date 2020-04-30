|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.03
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.30
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.00
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.91
|8.16
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.86
|7.86
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.79
|7.93
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.82
|8.40
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.82
|8.03
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.80
|7.95
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.15
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.69
|8.00
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.82
|8.05
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|2.97
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.19
|8.50
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.85 - 2.95
|7.98 - 8.12
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.01
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.90
|8.00
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|2.96
|8.31
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.88
|8.00
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.95
|8.00
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.87
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.76
|7.96
