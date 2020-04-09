|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.18
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|N/A
|8.28
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.08
|8.29
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.92
|8.14
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.91
|8.07
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.97
|8.33
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.99
|8.15
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.97
|8.09
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.22
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.89
|8.03
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.02
|8.18
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.07
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.32
|8.58
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.07 - 3.14
|8.20 - 8.21
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.92
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.02
|8.03
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.12
|8.46
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.95
|8.09
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.09
|8.09
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.03
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.96
|8.10
