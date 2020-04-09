LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.18 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs N/A 8.28
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.08 8.29
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.92 8.14
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.91 8.07
 Gavilon/Creston 2.97 8.33
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.99 8.15
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.97 8.09
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.22 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.89 8.03
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.02 8.18
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.07 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.32 8.58
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.07 - 3.14 8.20 - 8.21
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.92 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.02 8.03
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.12 8.46
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.95 8.09
 United Farmers/Creston 3.09 8.09
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.03 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.96 8.10