|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.82
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.76
|8.66
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.75
|8.61
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.53
|8.29
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.60
|8.35
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.65
|8.41
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.70
|8.46
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.66
|8.36
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.74
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.71
|8.31
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.58
|8.51
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.79
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.94
|9.04
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.71
|8.36
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.69
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.76 - 3.85
|8.61 - 8.66
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.73
|8.81
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.67
|8.38
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.70
|8.35
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.69
|n/a
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.58
|8.46
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect booked on indecent contact with child
- Eaton officials confirm Shen plant's closing
- Diana E. Myers, 63 of Shenandoah, Iowa
- 5 injured in Taylor County rollover crash
- David D. Moore, 63, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Page County child abuse investigation nets 2 arrests
- 6 juveniles charged in Page County marijuana bust
- Clarinda man booked on firearm charge
- Suspects booked in two-state drug investigation
- Fremont County Sheriff's Blotter
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17