LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.82 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.76 8.66
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.75 8.61
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.53 8.29
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.60 8.35
 Gavilon/Creston 3.65 8.41
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.70 8.46
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.66 8.36
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.74 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.71 8.31
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.58 8.51
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.79 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.94 9.04
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.71 8.36
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.69 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.76 - 3.85 8.61 - 8.66
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.73 8.81
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.67 8.38
 United Farmers/Creston 3.70 8.35
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.69 n/a
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.58 8.46