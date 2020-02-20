LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.84 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.73 8.62
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.74 8.60
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.63 8.40
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.59 8.34
 Gavilon/Creston 3.64 8.41
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.69 8.46
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.65 8.33
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.73 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.70 8.27
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.57 8.47
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.70 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.93 8.97
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.77 - 3.86 8.65 - 8.67
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.68 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.70 8.33
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.72 8.73
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.66 8.38
 United Farmers/Creston 3.69 8.35
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.68 N/A
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.57 8.43