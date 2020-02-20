|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.84
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.73
|8.62
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.74
|8.60
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.63
|8.40
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.59
|8.34
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.64
|8.41
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.69
|8.46
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.65
|8.33
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.73
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.70
|8.27
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.57
|8.47
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.70
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.93
|8.97
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.77 - 3.86
|8.65 - 8.67
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.68
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.70
|8.33
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.72
|8.73
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.66
|8.38
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.69
|8.35
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.68
|N/A
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.57
|8.43
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neeli Eickemeyer, 42, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Shenandoah man arrested for meth, marijuana possession
- Arrest made in Essex assault investigation
- Sidney hit and run suspect comes forward, cited for multiple charges
- Fire guts Villisca residence
- Suspect booked on indecent contact with child
- Clarinda man faces Adams County drug charges
- Clarinda apartment damaged in wreck
- Teen charged in Bedford High School drug investigation
- Youth injured in Sidney hit-and-run
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21