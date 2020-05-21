LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.07 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.10
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.06 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.97 8.03
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.98 7.80
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.88 7.83
 Gavilon/Creston 2.93 8.20
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.92 7.90
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.84 7.83
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.05 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.75 7.85
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.88 7.85
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.03 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.26 8.40
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.98 3.07 8.03 - 8.10
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.02 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.95 7.80
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.06 8.17
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.93 7.90
 United Farmers/Creston 3.00 7.90
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.98 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.83 7.84