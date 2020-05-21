|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.07
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.10
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.06
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.97
|8.03
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.98
|7.80
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.88
|7.83
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.93
|8.20
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.92
|7.90
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.84
|7.83
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.05
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.75
|7.85
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.88
|7.85
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.03
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.26
|8.40
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.98 3.07
|8.03 - 8.10
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.02
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.95
|7.80
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.06
|8.17
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.93
|7.90
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.00
|7.90
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.98
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.83
|7.84
