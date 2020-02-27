|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.65
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.59
|8.56
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.63
|8.56
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.56
|8.14
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.45
|8.27
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.52
|8.42
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.54
|8.40
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.50
|8.26
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.54
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.56
|8.21
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.43
|8.41
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.67
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.80
|8.80
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.63-3.65
|8.56
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.54
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.56
|8.26
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.58
|8.66
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.50
|8.35
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.53
|8.30
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.54
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.43
|8.36
