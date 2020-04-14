LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.12 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs N/A 8.47
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.04 8.13
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.92 8.04
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.86 7.90
 Gavilon/Creston 2.91 8.22
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.93 7.99
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.91 7.92
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.21 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.83 7.87
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.96 8.02
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.01 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.28 8.42
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.04 - 3.12 8.12 - 8.13
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.96 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.98 7.87
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.11 8.30
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.89 7.92
 United Farmers/Creston 3.03 7.92
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.01 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.90 7.93