|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.12
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|N/A
|8.47
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.04
|8.13
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.92
|8.04
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.86
|7.90
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.91
|8.22
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.93
|7.99
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.91
|7.92
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.21
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.83
|7.87
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.96
|8.02
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.01
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.28
|8.42
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.04 - 3.12
|8.12 - 8.13
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.96
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.98
|7.87
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.11
|8.30
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.89
|7.92
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.03
|7.92
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.01
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.90
|7.93
