LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  2.98 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 7.95
 SIRE Council Bluffs 2.89 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.89 7.96
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.77 7.65
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.74 7.74
 Gavilon/Creston 2.74 8.06
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.80 7.83
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.74 7.76
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.12 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.66 7.80
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.79 7.85
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 2.94 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.15 8.31
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.89 - 2.98 7.96 - 7.97
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.91 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.84 7.76
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 2.94 8.14
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.79 7.76
 United Farmers/Creston 2.87 7.76
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.84 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.73 7.77