|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|2.98
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|7.95
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|2.89
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.89
|7.96
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.77
|7.65
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.74
|7.74
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.74
|8.06
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.80
|7.83
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.74
|7.76
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.12
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.66
|7.80
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.79
|7.85
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|2.94
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.15
|8.31
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.89 - 2.98
|7.96 - 7.97
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.91
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.84
|7.76
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|2.94
|8.14
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.79
|7.76
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.87
|7.76
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.84
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.73
|7.77
