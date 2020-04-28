|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|2.93
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.06
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|2.86
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.82
|7.92
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.78
|7.82
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.71
|7.71
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.74
|8.17
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.73
|7.77
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.72
|7.72
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.01
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.60
|7.76
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.73
|7.81
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|2.88
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.11
|8.26
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.83 - 2.93
|7.92 - 8.06
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.90
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.78
|7.71
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|2.88
|8.09
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.77
|7.77
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.85
7.77
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.78
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.67
|7.72
