LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  2.93 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.06
 SIRE Council Bluffs 2.86 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.82 7.92
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.78 7.82
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.71 7.71
 Gavilon/Creston 2.74 8.17
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.73 7.77
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.72 7.72
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.01 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.60 7.76
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.73 7.81
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 2.88 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.11 8.26
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.83 - 2.93 7.92 - 8.06
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.90 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.78 7.71
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 2.88 8.09
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.77 7.77
 United Farmers/Creston 2.85

 7.77

 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.78 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.67 7.72