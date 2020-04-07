|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.16
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.01
|8.19
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.06
|8.20
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.92
|8.01
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.89
|7.98
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.97
|8.25
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.99
|8.07
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.97
|8.00
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.19
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.89
|7.94
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.02
|8.09
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.07
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.31
|8.50
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.03 - 3.12
|8.21 - 8.22
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.91
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.01
|7.95
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.11
|8.38
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.95
|8.00
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.09
|7.98
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.03
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.96
|8.01
