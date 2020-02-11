LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.82 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.78 8.54
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.75 8.49
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.53 8.29
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.60 8.22
 Gavilon/Creston 3.65 8.30
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.70 8.35
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.64 8.25
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.75 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.71 8.19
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.58 8.39
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.79 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.95 8.90
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.76 - 3.82 8.50 - 8.55
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.72 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.72 8.25
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.74 8.70
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.67 8.27
 United Farmers/Creston 3.70 8.24
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.69 N/A
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.55 8.26