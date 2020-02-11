|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.82
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.78
|8.54
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.75
|8.49
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.53
|8.29
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.60
|8.22
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.65
|8.30
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.70
|8.35
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.64
|8.25
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.75
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.71
|8.19
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.58
|8.39
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.79
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.95
|8.90
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.76 - 3.82
|8.50 - 8.55
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.72
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.72
|8.25
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.74
|8.70
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.67
|8.27
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.70
|8.24
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.69
|N/A
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.55
|8.26
