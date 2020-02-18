|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.88
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.78
|8.62
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.79
|8.60
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.63
|8.40
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.63
|8.33
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.68
|8.37
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.73
|8.42
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.69
|8.32
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.78
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.74
|8.27
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.61
|8.47
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.78
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.98
|9.00
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.74 - 3.80
|8.62 - 8.64
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.75
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.75
|8.32
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.77
|8.77
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.70
|8.37
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.73
|8.34
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.72
|N/A
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.61
|8.42
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect booked on indecent contact with child
- Arrest made in Essex assault investigation
- Shenandoah man arrested for meth, marijuana possession
- Suspects booked in two-state drug investigation
- Fremont County Sheriff's Blotter
- Fire guts Villisca residence
- Red Oak woman charged in domestic incident
- Diana E. Myers, 63 of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Clarinda man faces Adams County drug charges
- Economic development officials react to Shen, Red Oak layoffs
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19