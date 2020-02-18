LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.88 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.78 8.62
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.79 8.60
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.63 8.40
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.63 8.33
 Gavilon/Creston 3.68 8.37
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.73 8.42
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.69 8.32
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.78 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.74 8.27
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.61 8.47
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.78 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.98 9.00
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.74 - 3.80 8.62 - 8.64
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.75 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.75 8.32
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.77 8.77
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.70 8.37
 United Farmers/Creston 3.73 8.34
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.72 N/A
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.61 8.42