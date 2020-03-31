|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.19
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.10
|8.51
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.12
|8.54
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.00
|8.22
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.98
|8.29
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.11
|8.46
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.16
|8.38
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.05
|8.31
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.21
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.98
|8.41
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.11
|8.51
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.16
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.41
|8.78
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.13 - 3.19
|8.51 - 8.54
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.11
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.11
|8.26
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.21
|8.61
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.01
|8.31
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.16
|8.29
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.12
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.18
|8.32
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 case confirmed in Page County
- Nebraska State Trooper from Omaha passes
- Reynolds orders retail stores closed, extends restaurant closure through April 7th
- Positive COVID-19 case in Montgomery County
- Missouri News Headlines Monday
- 64 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa
- Second positive COVID-19 test in Page County
- 2 Villisca residents arrested on drug charges
- Clarinda business helping Ford retool equipment for ventilator, respirator production
- Red Oak woman arrested for OWI following crash
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1