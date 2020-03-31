LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.19 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.10 8.51
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.12 8.54
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.00 8.22
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.98 8.29
 Gavilon/Creston 3.11 8.46
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.16 8.38
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.05 8.31
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.21 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.98 8.41
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.11 8.51
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.16 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.41 8.78
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.13 - 3.19 8.51 - 8.54
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.11 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.11 8.26
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.21 8.61
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.01 8.31
 United Farmers/Creston 3.16 8.29
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.12 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.18 8.32