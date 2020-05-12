LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.09 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.32
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.09 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.95 8.20
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.02 8.02
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.87 8.00
 Gavilon/Creston 2.93 8.27
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.92 8.00
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.88 8.00
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.13 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.79 8.02
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.92 8.02
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.07 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.25 8.52 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.95 - 3.09 8.20 - 8.32
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.06 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.95 7.97
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.08 8.34
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.94 8.07
 United Farmers/Creston 2.99 8.07
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.99 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.87 8.01