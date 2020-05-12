|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.09
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.32
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.09
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.95
|8.20
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.02
|8.02
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.87
|8.00
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.93
|8.27
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.92
|8.00
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.88
|8.00
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.13
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.79
|8.02
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.92
|8.02
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.07
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.25
|8.52
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.95 - 3.09
|8.20 - 8.32
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.06
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.95
|7.97
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.08
|8.34
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.94
|8.07
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.99
|8.07
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.99
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.87
|8.01
