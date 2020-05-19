LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.10 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.17
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.08 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.01 8.10
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.01 7.90
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.90 7.91
 Gavilon/Creston 2.96 8.28
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.91 7.95
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.87 7.91
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.09 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.78 7.92
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.91 7.92
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.06 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.29 8.42
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.98 - 3.08 8.11 - 8.18
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.05 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.98 7.87
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.09 8.24
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.96 7.98
 United Farmers/Creston 3.02 7.98
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.01 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.86 7.92