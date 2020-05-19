|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.10
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.17
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.08
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.01
|8.10
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.01
|7.90
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.90
|7.91
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.96
|8.28
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.91
|7.95
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.87
|7.91
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.09
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.78
|7.92
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.91
|7.92
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.06
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.29
|8.42
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.98 - 3.08
|8.11 - 8.18
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.05
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.98
|7.87
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.09
|8.24
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.96
|7.98
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.02
|7.98
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.01
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.86
|7.92
