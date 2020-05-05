LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.03 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.19
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.01 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.88 8.07
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.97 7.87
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.80 7.78
 Gavilon/Creston 2.78 8.24
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.81 7.88
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.81 7.80
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.06 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.74 7.89
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.87 7.89
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.02 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.20 8.39
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.88 - 3.02 8.03 - 8.20
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.97 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.90 7.84
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 2.95 8.19
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.87 7.90
 United Farmers/Creston 2.92 7.90
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.84 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.77 7.82