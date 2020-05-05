|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.03
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.19
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.01
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.88
|8.07
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.97
|7.87
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.80
|7.78
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.78
|8.24
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.81
|7.88
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.81
|7.80
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.06
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.74
|7.89
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.87
|7.89
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.02
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.20
|8.39
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.88 - 3.02
|8.03 - 8.20
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.97
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.90
|7.84
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|2.95
|8.19
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.87
|7.90
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.92
|7.90
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.84
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.77
|7.82
