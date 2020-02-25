|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.73
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
8.49
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.70
|8.49
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.52
|8.24
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.53
|8.20
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.53
|8.11
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.60
|8.14
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.49
|8.04
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.64
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.64
|8.14
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.51
|8.34
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.64
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.65
|8.83
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.71-3.74
|8.47-8.49
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.62
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.64
|8.19
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.66
|8.59
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.60
|8.24
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.63
|8.21
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.62
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.51
|8.29
