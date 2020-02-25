LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.73 XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 

 8.49

 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.70 8.49
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.52 8.24
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.53 8.20
 Gavilon/Creston 3.53 8.11
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.60 8.14
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.49 8.04
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.64 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.64  8.14
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.51 8.34
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.64 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett4.65  8.83
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.71-3.74 8.47-8.49
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.62 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.64  8.19
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.66 8.59
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.60 8.24
 United Farmers/Creston 3.63 8.21
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.62 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.51 8.29 