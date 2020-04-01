LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.13 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.04 8.27
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.06 8.30
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.95 8.08
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.92 8.06
 Gavilon/Creston 3.00 8.33
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.05 8.15
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.00 8.08
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.17 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.92 8.02
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.05 8.27
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.10 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.35 8.58
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.07 - 3.16 8.28 - 8.31
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.95 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.05 8.03
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.15 8.43
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.98 8.08
 United Farmers/Creston 3.13 8.06
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.06 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.99 8.09