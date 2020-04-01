|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.13
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.04
|8.27
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.06
|8.30
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.95
|8.08
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.92
|8.06
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.00
|8.33
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.05
|8.15
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.00
|8.08
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.17
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.92
|8.02
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.05
|8.27
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.10
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.35
|8.58
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.07 - 3.16
|8.28 - 8.31
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.95
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.05
|8.03
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.15
|8.43
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.98
|8.08
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.13
|8.06
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.06
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.99
|8.09
