|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.05
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|2.86
|8.07
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.97
|8.08
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.81
|7.91
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.79
|7.85
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.84
|8.17
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.87
|7.94
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.84
|7.87
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.14
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.76
|7.82
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.89
|7.97
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|2.94
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.23
|8.37
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.97 - 3.05
|8.07 - 8.08
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.89
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.91
|7.82
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.04
|8.25
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.86
|7.87
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.96
|7.87
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.94
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.83
|7.88
