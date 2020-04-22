LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.07 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 7.99
 SIRE Council Bluffs 2.98 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.97 8.00
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.88 7.85
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.83 7.78
 Gavilon/Creston 2.83 8.20
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.89 7.87
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.83 7.80
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.17 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.75 7.84
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.88 7.89
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.03 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.23 8.35
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.98 - 3.07 8.00 - 8.01
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.02 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.92 7.80
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.02 8.18
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.88 7.80
 United Farmers/Creston 2.96 7.80
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.93 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.82 7.81