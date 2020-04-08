LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.15 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs N/A 8.19
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.07 8.20
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.90 8.00
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.89 7.98
 Gavilon/Creston 2.95 8.24
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.97 8.07
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.95 8.00
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.18 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.87 7.94
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.00 8.09
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.05 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.30 8.49
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.07-3.14 8.20-8.21
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.90 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.00 7.94
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.10 8.37
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.93 8.00
 United Farmers/Creston 3.07 7.98
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.01 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.94 8.01