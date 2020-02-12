LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.85 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.80 8.62
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.79 8.57
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.53 8.29
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.63 8.30
 Gavilon/Creston 3.68 8.38
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.73 8.43
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.67 8.33
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.78 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.74 8.27
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.61 8.47
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.82 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.98 8.97
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.79 - 3.88 8.58 - 8.63
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.73 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.75 8.32
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.77 8.77
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.70 8.35
 United Farmers/Creston 3.73 8.32
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.72 N/A
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.58 8.34