|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.85
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.80
|8.62
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.79
|8.57
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.53
|8.29
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.63
|8.30
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.68
|8.38
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.73
|8.43
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.67
|8.33
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.78
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.74
|8.27
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.61
|8.47
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.82
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.98
|8.97
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.79 - 3.88
|8.58 - 8.63
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.73
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.75
|8.32
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.77
|8.77
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.70
|8.35
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.73
|8.32
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.72
|N/A
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.58
|8.34
