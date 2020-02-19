|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.86
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.75
|8.67
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.76
|8.65
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.63
|8.40
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.61
|8.38
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.66
|8.45
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.71
|8.47
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.67
|8.37
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.75
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.72
|8.32
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.59
|8.52
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.76
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.95
|9.05
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.77 - 3.86
|8.65 - 8.67
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.70
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.72
|8.37
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.74
|8.77
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.68
|8.42
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.71
|8.39
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.70
|N/A
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.59
|8.47
