LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.86 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.75 8.67
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.76 8.65
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.63 8.40
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.61 8.38
 Gavilon/Creston 3.66 8.45
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.71 8.47
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.67 8.37
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.75 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.72 8.32
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.59 8.52
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.76 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.95 9.05
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.77 - 3.86 8.65 - 8.67
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.70 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.72 8.37
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.74 8.77
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.68 8.42
 United Farmers/Creston 3.71 8.39
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.70 N/A
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.59 8.47