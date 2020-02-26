LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.71 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.66 8.51
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.69 8.51
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.63 8.29
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.51 8.22
 Gavilon/Creston 3.59 8.39
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.58 8.16
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.47 8.06
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.60 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.62 8.16
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.49 8.36
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.62 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.86 8.75
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.69-3.71 8.51
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.60 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.62 8.21
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.64 8.61
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.58 8.26
 United Farmers/Creston 3.61 8.23
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.60 N/A
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.49 8.31