LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.05 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.19
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.05 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.91 8.07
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.02 8.02
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.85 7.88
 Gavilon/Creston 2.89 8.24
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.88 7.88
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.84 7.88
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.09 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.75 7.89
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.88 7.89
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.03 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.21 8.39
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.91 - 3.05 8.08 - 8.20
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.02 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.91 7.84
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.04 8.21
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.92 7.95
 United Farmers/Creston 2.97 7.95
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.95 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.83 7.89