|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.09
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.21
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.08
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.99
|8.14
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.00
|7.92
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.89
|7.95
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.95
|8.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.94
|8.02
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.86
|7.95
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.07
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.77
|7.96
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.90
|7.96
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.05
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.27
|8.52
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.00 - 3.09
|8.15 - 8.22
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.05
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.98
|7.94
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.07
|8.29
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.95
|8.04
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.01
|8.02
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.00
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.86
|7.99
