LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.09 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.21
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.08 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.99 8.14
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.00 7.92
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.89 7.95
 Gavilon/Creston 2.95 8.32
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.94 8.02
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.86 7.95
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.07 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.77 7.96
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.90 7.96
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.05 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.27 8.52
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.00 - 3.09 8.15 - 8.22
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.05 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.98 7.94
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.07 8.29
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.95 8.04
 United Farmers/Creston 3.01 8.02
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.00 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.86 7.99