(Columbia)--At the conclusion of the summer, Congress returns home for a month during their August recess. U.S. congressional leaders will be in their home districts for summer fairs, events, and chances to connect and talk with constituents. This provides an opportunity for many people to discuss the bills and issues that are important to them before congress reconvenes.
MCA declares this an opportunity for constituents to discuss the importance of trade and ratifying the United States Mexico and Canada Agreement (USMCA). USMCA is currently signed but is waiting to be ratified.
"It's critical that we build support for USMCA and encourage our elected leaders to push this agreement through," said MCA Executive Vice President Mike Deering. "Trade is a crucial part of the agricultural industry, from stable markets to supply and demand, USMCA is a win for American agriculture."
Currently, Missouri has 7.8 billion dollars worth of ag exports a year. USMCA ensures that the rules of trade are updates and ready for the 21st century. Once USMCA is passed through the opportunity to discuss other trade agreements with Japan or China can be put on the table.
"USMCA needs to be brought up when Congress reconvenes in September," said Deering. "I encourage you to use every opportunity you may find in the next couple of weeks to advocate for USMCA and for the future of the agricultural industry."
Mexico has already ratified USMCA and Canada is currently going through the process. Mexico and Canada serve as the U.S.'s top 2 exporters.