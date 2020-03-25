(Omaha) -- The Midwest and other parts of rural America were hit hard by flooding in the spring of 2019. Unfortunately, flooding is once again in the forecast in 2020.
Bryce Anderson, Senior Ag Meteorologist for DTN, says the good news is the flooding forecast isn’t quite as widespread as it was last year.
“We’re seeing more of a ‘sectorized’ flood prospect this year than we went through a year ago. In the northern section of the (Corn) Belt, particularly north of Interstate 90, conditions are still quite likely to have flooding, at least at some point during this season, and then over the eastern Midwest, the Ohio Valley, the Mid and Lower Mississippi, and then eastward through Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, rainfall this spring is likely to be the heaviest and so that’s going to cause some flood potential there.”
Other parts of the Midwest likely won’t see as much flooding as they did in 2019.
“There still will be some flooding in the immediate Missouri River Valley, there’s no doubt about that. But, over quite a bit of the remainder of that western-southwestern part of the Midwest, we’re not seeing the threat or showing quite as much potential as a year ago. So, there are some areas that are likely to have some problems this year, but not everybody like a year ago, so it’s a lot more variable, a lot more ‘sectorized’ than last year.”
Anderson says it goes without saying that the true extent of any flooding problems will depend on the level of spring rainfall. One area that’s been in flood stage for a year is the James River basin that makes its way through eastern North and South Dakota.
“The James (River) has been in that state for a long, long time. Last year, South Dakota was the state that had the prevented planting acreage claimed, so they really got an incredible amount of precipitation. The situation is still quite high in the forecast percent for probability of at least some minor flooding in the Red River of the north.”
Portions of the Midwest went through a “March thaw,” thanks to a run of above-normal temps. Anderson says that should help somewhat when it comes to the spring flooding potential.
“The fact that the snow has melted is a testimony to how mild the winter was compared to last year, because in January and February, by and large temperatures were above normal and that did allow for snow melt to take place, and one thing we see for a benefit there is that there’s not likely to be quite as much moisture to translate into the river and stream beds all at the same time.”