(Ames) -- Iowa State University students will soon have the opportunity to be able to learn more about the poultry industry thanks to a new partnership.
For the first time, Iowa State will serve as the host to the Midwest Poultry Consortium's Center of Excellence Scholarship/Internship Program.
MPC President Beth Nelson joined Monday's "Morning Routine" program to discuss the announcement and what MPC does.
"An undergraduate level, summer poultry science education and internship program," Nelson said. "We follow those undergraduate students through their education process, internships, and ultimately work to place them in jobs within the poultry industry."
The MPC's successful program was launched in 1996 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. However, after a quarter-century, the MPC has shifted its partnership to Iowa State.
"We looked to the states that have the largest poultry production," Nelson said. "Iowa is number one as far as egg producing goes."
The University of Minnesota is also a new partner to the MPC's COE Program.
"The intent is that we'll stay at ISU in 2020 and 2021," Nelson said. "Then we'll start a rotation with the University of Minnesota and go back and forth between the two."
The COE Program offers students an opportunity to earn 18 credits focused in poultry sciences and prepares them for future employment within the industry. COE classes will begin as planned on May 18th and continue through June 26th.
The recruiting process for next summer's internship and scholarship program will begin in September. Anyone wishing for more information on the COE Program can visit mwpoultry.org.
The complete interview with Nelson can be heard below.