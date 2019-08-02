(Red Oak)--Lori Mitchell is your new Program Coordinator for Montgomery County Extension and Outreach in Red Oak.
Mitchell, who hails from the Corning, Iowa area, began her ISU career in May.
She's the daughter of Doug and Sandy Peterson of Corning.
She and her husband, Matt, have two children; Kayla and Ryan.
After graduation from high school, Lori attended Southwestern Community College for two years before transferring to Northwest Missouri State University where she graduated with a degree in Mathematics Education.
She taught in both the Stanton and Orient school districts.
Lori and Matt own a dozing, tiling and field improvement business called Mitchell Land Improvement and before taking the extension position she worked with Matt in the family business.
Along with her Program Coordinator duties, Lori will also fill the county youth coordinator obligations until future decisions are made in that area.
For more on upcoming programs, including the upcoming National Night Out, take a look at Lori's video here at KMAland.com.