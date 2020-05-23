(KMAland) -- So, what's the deal with the murder hornet? As it turns out, not much and a lot says Illinois Extension Entomologist Nick Seiter.
“What's the deal with the murder hornet. First off, it is not called the murder hornet. I hadn't ever heard the name murder hornet until about, well, over the weekend when the national news stories started breaking.”
Seiter says the insect is called the Asian Giant Hornet. It is big and scary looking, and its sting can be dangerous.
“The other issue, and probably the more important issue in terms of its impact on agriculture, is they are a threat to honeybees.”
The Asian Giant Hornet feeds on honeybees and can quickly destroy a colony. The hornet was found in the Pacific Northwest last year and crews have been working to eradicate it.