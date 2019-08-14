(Lewis)--As we continue to delve into the rich history of the KMAland area, one sight certainly not to miss is the Historic Hitchcock House near Lewis, Iowa, which was yet another vital link, amongst many, on the Underground Railroad.
The house was built in 1856 by the Reverend George Hitchcock, a Congregational Minister from the same denomination as the Reverend John Todd, a fellow abolitionist who built the historic Todd House in Tabor, also an important stop for freedom-seeking slaves along the Underground Railroad.
The Hitchcock House attained the proud distinction of National Historic Landmark in 2006.
Reverend Hitchcock and his family lived in the impressive stone structure for eleven years before they relocated to Missouri.
President of the Hitchcock House board, retired Congregational minister, Sharon Guffey-Lewis, describes the Reverend George Hitchcock as an itinerant pastor, one who moved around quite a bit.
"He came to this area from Eddyville and had worked in a stone quarry, so he knew about building stone houses, but his goal was to start a church and be more of an integral part of the Underground Railroad," says Sharon.
The stone used to build the house was cut from a local quarry, near what is now Cold Springs State Park south of Lewis.
"It was called Jester's Quarry, " she says. "All that's left there is a sign in the pasture. That's where the sandstone came from. Sandstone is a soft stone. It was a labor-intensive job to build a house of this size out of sandstone. It had to be hauled up here first of all, then it had to be cut into manageable building sizes."
Hitchcock had runaway slaves on his mind when he was conceiving of the house, which sits majestically atop a hill overlooking the East Nishnabotna River.
"This house he built specifically with a 'secret room', to make sure they had a safe place to hide in case there were people who were looking for them," says Sharon. "And there were always people looking for them. They were called bounty hunters. We actually have a room that was concealed by a cabinet and they could go in there and hide."
It wasn't just the bounty hunters Hitchcock and his family had to be wary of.
"Not everyone was sympathetic to the runaways and the freedom-seekers," she says. "They would have to hide in the secret room. They did not want to be discovered and Reverend Hitchcock should not have been discovered because it was a federal offense to aid the runaway slaves."
The house had to have been a sight to behold for the freedom-seekers who were continuing to make their way north to Canada, the country the slaves who were seeking freedom referred to as "Heaven."
"It was not a 5-Star Hotel that they were coming to visit. It was come in, rest a bit, get some good hot food, maybe rest and sleep if necessary, but they had to keep on the move," she say. "They were not here for a long stay."
Much restoration work has been done to the Historic Hitchcock house as it was on the brink of collapse in the early 1980s. Thanks to the vision and support from a generous donor 35-plus years ago and the hard work of community volunteers ever since, the Hitchcock House is an immaculately-restored landmark that is now visited by people from all over the world.
Sharon says people have opened up their hearts and their wallets as the house continues to need improvements and general upkeep.
"We use a lot of gift money," she says. "We have very generous donations."
Sharon is very thankful for all of those who give of their time in support of the Hitchcock House, including her husband, Steve and Caretaker Sue Rogers.
She says the house is open for tours Tuesday through Sunday from 1pm to 5pm with just a $5.00 admission. Eighth graders and younger can see the house and surrounding grounds for free.
The Hitchcock House sits on a 65-acre park with a 1.75 mile nature trail managed by the Cass County Conservation Board.
For more information, call 712-769-2323, go to www.hitchcockhouse.org and for more insights check out at Sharon's audio and video segments here at KMAland.com.