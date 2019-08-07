(Tabor)--If you still have a number of historical places in KMAland on your life's bucket list to take in, make sure you eventually check off the Historic Todd House in Tabor, Iowa.
Tabor Historical Society Vice President, Harry Wilkins, a retired history teacher with family ties to the Tabor area, says historically speaking, the Todd House and Tabor College go hand in hand.
"The town was founded with the idea of building a Christian community around a Christian college, so you cannot separate the two things," says Wilkins.
The original Tabor settlers, or colonists, came from Ohio.
"The Reverend John Todd and his wife, Martha, both went to Oberlin College in Northeast Ohio, both graduates and he became an ordained minister," says Wilkins. "A Congregationalist minister had started a church in Clarksfield, Ohio and after a couple of years, two of his friends, George Belcher Gaston and Samuel Adams approached him and said maybe it would be a good idea if they could recreate the Oberlin experiences in Iowa because at that time in the 1840s Iowa was considered a frontier. Todd thought about it and decided to come out here and basically recreate what they would call 'The Oberlin of the West', planting the flag of Christianity out here."
They achieved their goal.
"Their dream was to build an honest four-year liberal arts college, which they managed to do, which opened its doors in 1866."
The idea was to replicate the college in Ohio.
"Just like Oberlin, which it was patterned after, Tabor College was open to anyone, meaning people of color and women and that was very rare in the 1850s."
Tabor College lasted until 1927. Tuition was typically low to make the education available to as many people as possible and by the 1920s, the school was losing around $6000 per year.
Structures still exist today from Tabor College, including Adams Hall which served as a music conservatory, (it's now an apartment complex) The Music Hall which currently houses the Tabor Historical Society's records collection and the Congregational church, a brick structure built in 1875.
The Todd House was built in 1853, the third house built in Tabor.
It became one of the beacons for the abolitionist movement.
"In the 1850s when Tabor was founded the U.S. was headed toward the Civil War and Kansas was a battleground," says Wilkins. "The people of Kansas were fighting over whether the state would be a slave state or a free state and there was armed conflict there which attracted a lot of settlers on one side or the other. One of the people that came to Kansas was the abolitionist, John Brown. John Brown and his men went to Kansas to fight on the side of the people who were called 'free staters.' John Brown used Tabor as a safe haven."
Brown used the basement of the Todd House to store arms and ammunition. In 1857 he and his men spent four months in what was the city square across the street from the Todd House, the location of the city park today.
Slaves on the run did not hide in the basement of the Todd House as they could become trapped there. Wilkins says they instead hid in the adjacent barn so they could be on the lookout. He says the slaves never stayed long, moving from place to place on the Underground Railroad as quickly as possible. The Todd House barn no longer exists.
The Todd House, on the National Register of Historic Places, is owned and operated by the Tabor Historical Society and is open by appointment. Group rates area available as well.
Wilkins says the Tabor Historical Society is always looking for new members, especially young members with a passion for history of the Tabor area.
For more information, call 712-313-0102 and for more insights, check out Harry's informative video here at KMAland.com.