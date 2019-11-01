(Des Moines) -- Iowa's Agriculture Secretary is urging members of the U.S House to pass a long-awaited trade deal.
Secretary Mike Naig says the agreement would provide much-needed relief for Iowa's farmers.
"All you need to know about the USMCA -- the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement -- is that Canada and Mexico are Iowa's number one and number two trading partners," said Naig. "I would say you don't have a degree in economics to figure out that that is a critically important trade deal for us."
The USMCA was signed by President Trump -- as well as Canada and Mexico -- in November 2018. Naig says the lack of a new trade deal has led to volatility in the markets.
"Some of the challenges that we have had with the markets this year have been around the lack of certainty in the marketplace," said Naig. "Passing the USMCA would certainly help expand, but it would also bring certainty back to commodity markets and livestock markets, so it's critically important."
House Democrats have held up portions of the agreement, stating they would like stricter provisions on working conditions in Mexico. Naig says the votes are there to pass the agreement now.
"We think that the votes are there," said Naig. "If Speaker Pelosi would put the deal on the floor, it can be done. Especially in southwestern Iowa, we've dealt with weather and other things that we can't control. We can't control flooding. We can't control the weather. But, we can control something like passing the USMCA. There's a lot of frustration when that's not being done."
Naig was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Routine" show. You can hear his full interview below.