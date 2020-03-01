(Kansas City) -- Producer delegates will gather in Kansas City March 4-6 for the National Pork Industry Forum.
Pork Checkoff spokesperson Cindy Cunningham says this event will emphasize the new Pork Checkoff vision and strategic plan.
“One of the things that will be new at Pork Forum this year is understanding the input that we have gotten throughout the year from producers on the new Agro-Pork Checkoff. And, what that means is learning about the results of the work to date, and providing future direction to staff and the producer leaders, especially where it’s related to the priority of anticipating and proactively addressing risks and opportunity.”
At the meeting, Pork Act delegates will rank ten candidates for the National Pork Board.
“Those candidates then will be submitted in the list to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture for approval. We’ve got candidates from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, North Dakota, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Colorado and Iowa, all who want to be a part of that 15 member Pork Board.”
The forum will also highlight Pork Checkoff priorities.For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork.org or call 800-456-PORK.