(Hamburg)--More and more families are getting in touch with the unique beauty and tranquility of Waubonsie State Park through Naturalist Anna Stoysich.
Stoysich, whose been a Naturalist at Waubonsie for the last two years, is originally from Omaha. She's the daughter of Claude and Sylvia Stoysich.
A UNL grad with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, Anna worked as an artist and traveled the country with an emphasis in ceramics and painting, perfecting her craft in places like Maine and Massachusetts.
She's also a certified Montessori teacher, having taught for five years in North Carolina and Mexico.
She and her husband, Jorge Chavez Colorado, have one son, Mateo Chavez Stoysich.
Anna loved her time in Maine and while making art, also felt a very real connection with nature that she has carried with her into her present role at Waubonsie State Park.
She describes her role.
"A Naturalist to me is simply someone who appreciates nature, appreciates the park, has an understanding of that, a lived experience of that and then can share that joy and also that information of what the park contains with the people that come there, so I'm just this bridge between what the park is and the people that come here."
It's been an enlightening experience.
"What I love seeing is when I see families that come here and maybe this is their first time really bringing their children and to connect with nature and the kids are catching lightning bugs or they're touching a frog for the first time, it's those little things that, it's like 'yes', 'yes', that's what we do, that's my work and I love it."
Because of the epic flooding of 2019, overall visitor numbers at the park are understandably down, but there is an upside.
"The good news is we've had a rise in the number of participants in the Naturalist programming," she says. "So the word is spreading around, this is the second year we've had these programs and people are finding out about it, they're enjoying it, they're coming back and they're bringing their friends."
Anna comes up with ideas for the programs and passes the knowledge on to those who visit Waubonsie State Park and she looks forward to seeing you and your family in the gorgeous Loess Hills of Fremont County.
If you'd like more insights into the Naturalist program at Waubonsie State Park, including information on upcoming events (which are many) feel free to contact Anna at 712-382-2786 and go to Waubonsie@dnr.iowa.gov.
Also, check out her audio and video segments below here at KMAland.com.