(KMAland) -- The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association seeks more flexibility from the Department of Transportation on the hours of service requirements with the new Electronic Logging Devices.
Allison Rivera, NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs, says they have been successful in delaying full implementation of the ELD's for livestock haulers until Sept. 30, 2020, however they are seeking a long-term solution.
“And the question is, why are we still asking for an ELD Delay. And it’s very simple, because we have yet to receive any flexibility from DOT on Hours of Service. They’re looking for a lot of comments on a lot of different things that they’re working on, and we have commented on all of those ways that we can make hours of service flexible, but we still don’t have anything in place.”
Rivera says NCBA is asking for another delay for next year in the meantime.
“When we ask for the delay, what we’re doing in the background is working with DOT and Congress to remind them that we need flexibility because we are hauling live animals. We had a Senate Commerce hearing that went really well, we had a producer from California who also owns a market, and he touched on the fact the we have a very safe industry. So, we are coming in asking for flexibility because we are good actors and we are already safe on the roads. And, flexibility is really the key word that we are looking for from DOT.”
Until they get that flexibility, NCBA and other ag groups are pecking away at the regulation by asking for smaller exemptions.