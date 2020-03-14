(Washington, D.C.) -- A partnership between the National Corn Growers Association and the Bee and Butterfly Habitat Fund supports creating new habitat for pollinators.
The partnership offers free resources for farmers to create and protect pollinator habitat on their farms. Peter Berthelsen, Partnership Director at The Bee & Butterfly Habitat Fund, explains.
“The Bee and Butterfly Habitat Fund is a pretty young non-profit that works with private land, public land and corporate land, to provide free pollinator seed mixtures. And we do it in a way that’s kind of innovative with some newly designed seed mixtures that are backed be research that are designed to be cost effective, really high pollinator value, and establish quickly.”
NCGA is an active participant in several industry groups addressing pollinator health. Nebraska farmer and NCGA board member Brandon Honeycutt says it’s a matter of long-term operation and sustainability of farms.
“A lot of times people think of corn and they don’t think of pollinator habitat because corn is pollinated by wind, but we also realize that we’re trying to be good stewards of the land, and we understand that the whole ecosystem is involved, including pollinators. So, we decided that it’s a really great avenue for us, as farmers in general, to be tied in with the Bee and Butterfly Habitat.”
Berthelsen says his organization works with farmers to address specific pollinator needs to their farm and area.
“There’s room for conservation on every farm and ranch in the county. And I think that pollinator habitat is a unique glue that can connect all kinds of different issues. And we want to work with the producer to address what their needs and objectives are. The Bee and Butterfly Habitat Fund is a resource that will not only help you make sure that the project is a success, but we will provide the seed for you for free.”
Honeycutt, who partners with the Bee and Butterfly Habitat Fund on his farm, encourages other farmers to get involved.
"They’re giving you the guidance. This isn’t something where you’re having to do things that you’re not normally used to doing. And we really think it’s vital for farmers to get involved. It will be of no cost to you, it will be painless. And, let’s make sure that we’re doing everything we can to protect all the pollinator habitat because at the end of the day most of aren’t just raising corn, we’re raising other crops as well. Whether, it’s our own crops that need pollinated or if neighbors wo are raising gardens or flowers or whatever else the case might be, it’s not just being good stewards of the ground, it’s being good neighbors, as well.”
Learn more on how you can participate online at www.NCGA.com.