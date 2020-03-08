(Washington, D.C.) -- There’s a new group in town and it’s called the U.S. Hemp Growers Association.
Caren Wilcox is the executive director.
“The farm bill in December 2018, with removing of hemp from the list of schedule one, meant that we could have new growth for hemp as a profitable and sustainable commodity in the United States. So, some us believe that it would be important to have a U.S.-wide national place for growers.”
Wilcox says she is currently working to grow the organization by reaching out to hemp growing groups in states to work with hers.
Wilcox explains that processing has not caught up with supply right now, thus the organization hopes to connect processors with growers, and companies working to create new products, along potential export markets.
As the industry evolves, she says there are a lot of opportunities for hemp.
“Insulation can be made from hemp, there is a company from Kentucky that has started making flooring from hemp.”
In addition to CBD oil, food products and biofuels. The U.S. Hemp Growers Association has offices in Kansas and Washington, DC.