(KMAland) -- A new use of soybeans highlights innovation and additional market opportunities for U.S. farmers.
Biosynthetic Technologies’ biobased synthetic motor oil is made with high oleic soybean oil from soybeans grown in the United States. United Soybean Board Director Mike Korth of Nebraska says motor oil is another great opportunity to drive demand for U.S. soybeans.
“Well we’re really excited about it, it’s been something that we’ve been working on for some time. And it’s sustainable, it’s environmentally friendly, it’s something that will help improve our markets too.”
The new market for soybean farmers represents an opportunity to increase the markets available for soybean oil, and a way for farmers to use their own product in their vehicles.
“Now by creating another new use for this oil, it creates competition for that which will inevitably drive the price up which we will partake in that. Any new use that we can find helps lessen our dependence on international markets as well.”
As development continues to refine oil products Korth says many future uses are possible.
“It’s going to be very easy to move it into heavier weight oils, even greases and hydraulic fluids, and everything. That stuff isn’t available yet, but right now you can get a 5W-20 or 5W-30 oil.”
The oil is now available on Amazon and at farm stores nation-wide. Learn more about the oil online at motoroil.biosynthetic.com, or unitedsoybean.org.