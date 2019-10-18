(Shenandoah )--As we continue to celebrate October Pork Month, some folks in KMAland can relate to the festivities more than others, because they have relation in the pork industry.
Count Shenandoah Hy-Vee Store Director, Devon Hartman, in that group.
Not only is he celebrating through his store at the Orchard Corners Shopping Center, but he has family who raises pigs in Minnesota.
"It's nice that you have something like Pork Month where you can dedicate the month to them," says Devon. "For me it's close to home and personal too because my brother-in-law is a hog farmer just outside of Marshall, Minnesota. When we celebrate Pork Month I always think back that I have a family member out there that feels that every day, so the more we can do to promote pork and promote it in the store, I think it's a great thing."
When it comes to the quality pork you buy at your Shenandoah Hometown Hy-Vee, it's not a product that is trucked in from places far, far away.
"We source all of our pork from the Midwest," explains Devon. "We only source from the states that we operate in. And Iowa is the biggest pork producer in the country. Everything we sell in our fresh case is produced in the Midwest. It's not being transported across the country or across the ocean or anything like that. It's all fresh here from Midwest farms that we've partnered with."
It's quality, not necessarily quantity, when it comes to the number of pork producers still in operation in the area, but Devon is grateful to all the KMAland hog farmers still at it who work so hard to deliver an outstanding product and value to consumers.
"That's what it's all about," he says. "And that's what we're about-quality and fresh products and I'm 100% confident that that's what our shoppers get when they shop pork at Hy-Vee."
