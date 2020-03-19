(Omaha) -- A UNMC physician says people in rural areas need to pay close attention to developments surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dr. Matt Beacom is an assistant professor and family medicine physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health. He says those who work in family farming operations still should practice social distancing.
"We're family and people work together," said Beacom. "In farm operations, you are side-by-side with your loved ones. But that still doesn't mean we don't need to protect them. Particularly when we have grandpas and grandmas working in the operation. We want to wash our hands frequently, use hand sanitizer only when a good 20-second hand washing is not available. We need to cough and sneeze appropriately into the elbow and not into the hands. Now is not a great time to shake hands, even though growing up we believed a handshake was a contract."
Beacom says even though rural people have more distance between homes, they still should be mindful of other gatherings and try to limit those.
"Really staying out of the large crowds, whether that's churches, schools, businesses and isolating ourselves down to 10 or less people," said Beacom. "We need to recognize that this is a true crisis and our best way to help out our neighbors and everyone else is by working independently as much as possible. Now is not a time to be social."
Beacom also encourages frequent cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, including tools and farm implements that may be getting used in preparation for planting season.
"We are studying the coronavirus and learning day-to-day whether it's droplet spread or droplet-nuclei spread or some combination of both," said Beacom. "It's always best to practice the things we can do. That would be diligently wiping down surfaces with something like a Clorox wipe or chlorine solution. We believe that will significantly cut down the spread of the virus."
Those in rural areas also tend to have longer drives to a hospital or healthcare provider. Beacom says that's why the rural population should be mindful of symptoms of COVID-19 and know when to seek treatment.
"Seventy-to-80 percent of all individuals will do fine staying at home and treating themselves," said Beacom. "Other folks, if you start to have a more rapid onset of respiratory symptoms that increase in cough and shortness of breath or chest pain. You may notice a loved one really struggling to breathe or any blueness in their lips, those folks need to be evaluated medically as soon as possible. Knowing we are from rural areas, that may be the opportunity to get in the car, starting moving toward the hospital and calling ahead and letting them know you're coming."
As of Wednesday evening, Iowa had 38 confirmed cases of the virus, while Missouri has 24 cases and one death and Nebraska has 27 cases.